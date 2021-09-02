Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

