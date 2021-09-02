Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.