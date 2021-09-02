Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,788.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,788 ($49.49) and last traded at GBX 3,785 ($49.45), with a volume of 17588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,752 ($49.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,643.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,578.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

