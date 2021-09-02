ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SCSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

