Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR traded up C$1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$157.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.