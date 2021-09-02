Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

SMTI stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 2.36. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $7,009,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

