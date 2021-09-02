SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.31

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $24.79 million and $599,765.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00816801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047610 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.