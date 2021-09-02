salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.