salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.
Shares of CRM opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.