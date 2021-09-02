SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $94,570.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $987,584.66 and $94,570.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 819,619 coins and its circulating supply is 792,477 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

