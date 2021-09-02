S.Finance (SFG) Achieves Market Cap of $31,773.63

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $31,773.63 and approximately $981,136.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

