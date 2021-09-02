RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

CVE:RYU opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. RYU Apparel has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

