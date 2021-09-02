RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.
CVE:RYU opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. RYU Apparel has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About RYU Apparel
