Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0616 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $5,426.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.42 or 0.07522542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.39 or 0.01343869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00373433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00136670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00611332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00388265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00357454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,254,324 coins and its circulating supply is 32,137,011 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

