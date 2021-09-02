Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.