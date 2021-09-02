Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Steelcase worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.