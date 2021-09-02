Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.