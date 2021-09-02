Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,842 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

