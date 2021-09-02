Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider David Bryant 204,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

