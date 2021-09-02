Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider David Bryant 204,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

