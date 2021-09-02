RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

RMBL opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

