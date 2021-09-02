Ruffer LLP Purchases 43,680 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. eHealth makes up approximately 3.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 7.16% of eHealth worth $109,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eHealth by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in eHealth by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of -0.09.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

