Ruffer LLP Has $378.50 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712,753 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for 10.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Ambev worth $378,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Ambev by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 447,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 931,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,123,646. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

