Ruffer LLP Has $15.76 Million Position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,257 shares during the period. IMV accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.09% of IMV worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 27,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

