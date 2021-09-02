Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,337. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

