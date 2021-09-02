Rubic (RBC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Rubic has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $2.36 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 113.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00065321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.86 or 0.07627726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,473.84 or 0.99996420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00802716 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,994,300 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.