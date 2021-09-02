Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells $111,190.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $135.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

