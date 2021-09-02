Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,321,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

