Royal Bank of Canada Takes $68,000 Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Shares of FORA stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other Forian news, Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.