Royal Bank of Canada Sells 65,523 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 92.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Penn Virginia by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

