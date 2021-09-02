Royal Bank of Canada Sells 293 Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 155.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of PEX opened at $38.77 on Thursday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

