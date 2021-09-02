Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

