Royal Bank of Canada Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITAC stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

