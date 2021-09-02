Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

