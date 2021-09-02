Roth Capital Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $260.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.33.

Shares of SITM opened at $212.97 on Wednesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,324.25, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

