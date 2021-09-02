Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

