Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 30.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Root by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Root by 141.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

