Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $683.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $15.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.10. 5,888,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,056. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

