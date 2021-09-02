Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 493,436 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.78.

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

