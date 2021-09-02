Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Acquires $77,300.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

