Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.26 and its 200-day moving average is $277.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $326.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

