Robin Henderson Sells 735 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $166.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.04. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.14 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -241.96 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

