Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 418,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,784. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.