River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.5% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 201,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.18. 19,687,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a market capitalization of $436.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

