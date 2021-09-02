River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.71. 1,718,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

