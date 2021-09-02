River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.71. The company had a trading volume of 575,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,421. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $147.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

