Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 353.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.