Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,355.63 ($69.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,847.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,939.65.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

