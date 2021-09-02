RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $1,486,232.85 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RingCentral stock opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $294.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.