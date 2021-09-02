RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $1,486,232.85 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RingCentral stock opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $294.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

