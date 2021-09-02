Rigel Finance Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 43.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00007455 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $15,669.58 and approximately $75.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

