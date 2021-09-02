Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) vs. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Financial Contrast

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.02% -19.90% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -25.64% -24.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -4.44 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 8.65 -$7.35 million ($0.50) -2.02

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

