Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,304 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $40,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average of $291.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.