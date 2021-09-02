Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,219 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3,962.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

TER opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

